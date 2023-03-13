Knox County mother arrested for driving while impaired with child

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Knox County last night, March 12th, at approximately 10:44 p.m., Trooper Lee stopped a vehicle on Washington Avenue near Ritterskamp Avenue in Vincennes for a defective headlight and for improper display of a license plate. The driver was identified as Jaimee Robinson, age 46, of Vincennes. Robinson’s three children were also in the vehicle.

Trooper Lee detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Robinson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Two of Robinson’s daughters, Janalyn Robinson, age 23, and Brianna Robinson, age 18, also had marijuana in their possession, while Robinson’s 10-year-old son was in the back seat.

Further investigation revealed Jaimee Robinson was under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as amphetamines. She was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail. Robinson’s two daughters were cited for possession of marijuana and released to family members, while the 10-year-old boy was simply released to family.

Arrested and Charges:

Jaimee Robinson, age 46, Vincennes:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Passengers Less than 18 years of age, Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Jordan Lee, Indiana State Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

