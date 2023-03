From the Greene County Sheriff’s Department:

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft on March 6th at a Linton-based business, and they

requesting your help to identify the male subject in the photograph below:

The male drives a dark blue or black Dodge Ram pickup, as seen below:

If anyone has any information please contact Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The Investigating Officer is Deputy James J. Carpenter.

Like this: Like Loading...