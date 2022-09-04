Sullivan man arrested for child molesting

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – PUTNAMVILLE DISTRICT:

In Sullivan County recently, Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a female, under the age of 14, had been molested. The investigation revealed that Bryce Robison, age 25, of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.

After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler, requested an arrest warrant for Robison. Sullivan County Circuit Court granted an arrest warrant on September 2, 2022. Robison was arrested yesterday by Trooper Austin Robertson of the Putnamville State Police Post without incident. He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Investigating Officer: Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn of the Putnamville Post.

Assisting Agency: Susie’s Place.

Arrested and Charges: Bryce M. Robison, age 25, of Sullivan

Child Molesting where defendant is at least 21 years of age, Class 1 Felony

Arrested: Bryce M. Robison, age 25, of Sullivan

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...