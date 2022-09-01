Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – PUTNAMVILLE DISTRICT:

In Vigo County, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested an 18-year-old man from Terre Haute on Tuesday, August 30th.

The investigation began in June 2022, when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was received by the ICAC Task Force.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained by Vigo County Division 6 Court and served yesterday at 1506 South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Based on preliminary findings as a result of the search warrant, David E. Pasko Jr., age 18, of Terre Haute was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Vigo County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/hom and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

