Local longstanding farm receives Hoosier Homestead award 

From the Indiana House Republicans:

The Calvert/Murdock Farm (pictured below) recently received a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for being in operation since 1919.

Farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.

Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. Since its inception in 1976, more than 6,100 farms received the designation of Hoosier Homestead.

Congratulations to these hardworking Hoosier farmers and their families! Click here for more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program.

