Weekend Fun: Patoka Lake hosts King’s Bridge kayak tour on September 11th

Bring your kayak for a tour upstream of Patoka Lake beginning from King’s Bridge Boat Ramp on Sunday, September 11th at 10 a.m. Bald eagles, beaver, and other wildlife can be seen along the two-hour journey to Grimes Lake Marsh. Plan to arrive by 9:45 a.m. to sign in and get your boat in the water so the trip can leave promptly at 10 a.m.

Bring refreshments, life vests, sunscreen, binoculars, and cameras. Non-motorized boat launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5. Permits can also be purchased at the Patoka Lake office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at (812) 685-2447.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana

Featured photo by Roman Pohorecki from Pexels.com

