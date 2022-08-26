GCSD: Help needed in Worthington hit & run case

From the Greene County Sheriff’s Department:

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information involving a hit and run accident that occurred in Worthington earlier this morning — Friday, August 26th. More specifically, the collision reportedly occurred at Third Street and North State Road 67.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a maroon or burgundy 2003-2009 Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer. Accordingly, it will have front-end damage and the chrome grill accent will be missing. The driver was reported to be a female.

While there was damage to both vehicles, there were no personal injuries reported.

If anyone has information about this vehicle, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411, option 1. The Investigating Officer is Deputy Officer D. Goad.

