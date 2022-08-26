Ellington: There’s help for military families for education-related expenses

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative District 62:

As the school year kicks off, Hoosier veterans and their families can receive up to $500 to help pay for education-related expenses like school supplies and tuition.

Military families with K-12 students and full-time college students within the home can apply for the $500 grant, paid through the Military Family Relief Fund, before September 15th.

For guidelines and to download an application, click here. Completed applications can be mailed to the DVA or emailed to MFRF@dva.in.gov.



Indiana offers a wide range of services and grant opportunities for veterans and their families, which can be found by connecting with your local Veterans Service Office.

