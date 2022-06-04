Ellington: Let’s honor those who give back

From the Office of Indiana State Representative Jeff Ellington:

Indiana communities can thrive thanks to the hard work of older Hoosiers who donate their time and energy to making their hometowns a better place. The Golden Hoosier Award, which is now open for nominations, recognizes citizens who serve their communities.

To be eligible for a Golden Hoosier Award, nominees must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older, and a volunteer in the community for the past three years. Individuals cannot have previously received the award.

To nominate someone for the Golden Hoosier Award before the June 10th deadline, click here. A ceremony will be held at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center to honor the awardees.

Hoosiers who donate their time and energy to serving their communities are deserving of recognition. The Golden Hoosier Award is just one way to honor their gift to all of us. Nominate the Golden Hoosier in your life now.

Featured photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels

