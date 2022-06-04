New Dollar General Store to open in Switz City soon

Groundwork has begun on a new Dollar General Store in Switz City. Crews cleared and leveled the the southwest corner of State Roads 54 &67 this week to make way for the new store in the small town neighboring Linton just over six miles to the east.

File photo: Ground work began on a new Dollar General stope to open soon in Switz City, Indiana

Higher prices in America post-pandemic on everyday essentials have made more Americans much more frugal, financial experts say. DG has continued on a growth spurt due to this, as well as building new stores across rural America, including a recent opening in Elnora, as well. The current plan is for the Switz City location to be open August 1st, The Lintonian was told.

Featured Photo: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Dollar General, New Britain, CT, February 2015, by Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube

