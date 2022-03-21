Final legislative update on 2022 Indiana General Assembly to be held on Saturday, March 26th

Submitted article: the League of Women Voters of Bloomington-Monroe County:

The public is invited to a virtual legislative update on Saturday, March 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. The event will be held on Zoom and is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Bloomington-Monroe County, the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters of Brown County, and the Brown County Chamber of Commerce.

With this year’s session of the Indiana General Assembly having ended, State Senators Eric Koch (District 44) and Shelli Yoder (District 40), and State Representatives Jeff Ellington (District 62), Bob Heaton (District 46), Chris May (District 55), Peggy Mayfield (District 60), and Matt Pierce (District 61), all of whom represent at least a portion of Monroe and Brown Counties, have been invited to report on their work and on the results of the session. They will also look ahead to a possible special session, as well as to prospects for the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Following their summaries, they will take questions from attendees. Questions should be framed to enable any of the legislators to respond.

To register for the Zoom meeting, go to https://lwv-bmc.org/legis-update. The Legislative Update is free and open to the public.

As with previous updates, this session will be recorded by Community Access Television Services through the Monroe County Public Library. The videos are available on the CATS website and at https://lwv-bmc.org/legis-update.

The work of the Indiana General Assembly can be followed on its website, http://iga.in.gov, which provides a wealth of information and, during the legislative session, offers the possibility to track the progress of individual bills.

