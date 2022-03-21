Mitchell Man Arrested for Neglect After ISP Locates Methamphetamine

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, Indiana State Police Sgt. Greg Day of the Bloomington District A.C.E.S. was contacted by Mitchell School Resource Officer Rob German. Officer German had obtained information that Ky Grubb (32 years old of Mitchell) was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine at the camper where he was residing. Furthermore, juvenile children were allegedly able to access the drugs.

The A.C.E.S. and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section began an investigation. Grubb’s camper was confirmed to be located in the 300 block of Sherwood Road, west of Mitchell. Furthermore, probable cause was established of the allegations, so troopers applied for a search warrant of Grubb’s camper. The Honorable Judge John Plummer III, of Lawrence Superior Court I, issued a search warrant.

Sgt. Day, along with Trp. Chance Humphrey, DES detectives, and Lawrence County Prosecutor Investigator Ryan Duckett executed the search warrant at approximately 7:30pm. Troopers located Grubb at the camper. During the search, it was discovered that Grubb was in possession of multiple smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue, multiple baggies containing methamphetamine residue, a plastic container with a small amount of methamphetamine, approximately 60 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia. All of these items were located in the “living room” area of the camper within easy access of juvenile children, who had spent the previous night with Grubb.

The Department of Child Services was contacted, even though the juvenile children were not at the camper at the time of the search warrant execution. DCS ensured the safety and well-being of the juveniles.

Grubb was arrested and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail on the offenses of Neglect of a Dependent (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).

Sgt. Day praised the teamwork between Mitchell Schools, Mitchell Police, Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, Department of Child Services, and ISP. “Thanks to great cooperation and a quick investigation, there are juveniles who are no longer in danger. Had those children accidentally ingested the illegal drugs, the results could have been catastrophic.”

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

