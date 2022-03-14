TORNADO SIREN TESTING – TUESDAY MORNING

From the Sullivan County Dispatch:

In Sullivan County, Indiana – Officials indicate they will be will be testing tornado sirens on Tuesday, March 15th between 10AM-10:30 AM. Communities throughout the nation will be testing their notification systems in conjunction with National Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

These sirens play an important role, as they are designed to alert citizens who may be outdoors. It is unlikely that sirens will be heard inside homes and closed buildings. Citizens should not call 911 when an outdoor siren is heard. Dispatchers and 911 lines must be kept free to handle potential incoming emergency calls.

When severe weather is on the horizon and an outdoor weather siren is heard, that is an indication of a Tornado Warning.

A Tornado Warning indicates that a tornado is very likely for that area. Citizens should take immediate cover and connect to local media outlets for more information.

Again, sirens heard Tuesday between 10AM-10:30 AM are only a test.

Clark Cottom, Sheriff

