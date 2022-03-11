Brazil couple arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

By the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

A Brazil couple was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor in nearby Clay County. The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information from the Clay County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation revealed that Jonathan R. Randall, age 37, and Darla K. Randall, age 56, both of Brazil, Indiana, had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16. The allegation took place in Clay County.

After conducting interviews on both individuals and executing a search warrant, Putnamville detectives discussed their findings with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office. This discussion resulted in the immediate arrest of Jonathan and Darla Randall on Friday, March 4th, 2022. The couple was taken into custody without incident and are currently being detained in the Clay County Justice Center.

Investigating Officer: Indiana State Police Trooper Detective Michael Featherling who was assisted by Master Trooper Detective Ryan Winters, Sergeant Samuel Stearley, and First Sergeant Jason Fajt.

Assisting Agencies: Clay County Department of Child Service and Susie’s Place.

Arrested and Charges:

Jonathan R. Randall, 37, Brazil, IN

Sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 4 Felony

Neglect of a dependent, Level 6 Felony

Darla K. Randall, 56, Brazil, IN

Sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 4 Felony

Neglect of a dependent, Level 6 Felony

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

