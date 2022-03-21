Sullivan Man Arrest for Possession of Child Pornography

Recently, in Sullivan County, Indiana State Troopers with the Indiana State Police Putnamville District and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a 24-year-old Sullivan man on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation began when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was received by the ICAC Task Force. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained through the Sullivan Superior Court and served this morning at a residence located on St. Clair Street in Sullivan, IN. Based on preliminary findings as a result of the search warrant, Nathaniel A. Privette, age 24, of Sullivan was interviewed and subsequently incarcerated at the Sullivan County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CyberTipline report.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

