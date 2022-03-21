Ellington: Enrolling new students in “On My Way Pre-K”

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative:

Hoosier families can now apply for help paying for pre-kindergarten education for the 2022-23 school year through the On My Way Pre-K program.

[Apply For On My Way Pre-K]

With On My Way Pre-K, which I supported expanding, young Hoosiers can get an early start on developing important life skills like following directions and teamwork, as well as learning their ABCs and 123s. These skills provide students with a strong foundation of learning before they enter kindergarten. In fact, recently released results of a Purdue University long-term study show that children who attend On My Way Pre-K are better prepared for school and that the benefits continue well into elementary school.

To qualify for a grant for the upcoming school year, a child must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, plan to start kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year, and meet these other criteria.

For more information and help applying, call 1-800-299-1627 or visit OnMyWayPreK.org.

Like this: Like Loading...