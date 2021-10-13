Two Otwell brothers injured during stabbing incident, two Jasper residents arrested

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Pike County on Monday, October 11th, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Chad Norris, age 37, and Cory Norris, age 38, both from Otwell, arrived at Jasper Memorial Hospital with stab wounds from an incident that occurred at their residence located at 1868 North SR 257 in Otwell, Indiana, which is approximately a one-hour drive south of Linton.

Cory Norris received minor injuries during the incident and was able to drive himself and his brother to Jasper Memorial Hospital. Chad’s injuries were serious, and he is currently being treated at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information regarding the stabbing incident.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed Lloyd J. Carpenter, age 37, and Emily Shelton, age 24, both from Jasper, drove to a nearby Otwell gas station at approximately 8:30 this morning and then walked to Norris’ residence to allegedly rob them. During an altercation, which occurred inside their residence, Shelton allegedly struck Chad Norris before Carpenter allegedly stabbed Chad and Cory Norris. Carpenter and Shelton immediately fled the scene.

Indiana State Police detectives arrested Emily Shelton, 24, around noon today at a residence in Birdseye. She was arrested for Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony, Battery, a Class B Misdemeanor, and Conspiracy to commit Robbery, a Level 3 Felony. Shelton was taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

This afternoon at approximately 4:55 p.m., Carpenter was arrested by Indiana State Police Sergeant Detective Brock Werne after he walked out of a wooded area near CR 300 North and CR 175 East in Dubois County. Carpenter was arrested for Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony, Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony and Conspiracy to commit Robbery, Level 3 Felony. He is currently being held without bond in the Pike County Jail.

This is an on-going investigation.

Investigating Officers: Sergeant Detective Brad Chandler, Detective Ryan Wilson, Sergeant Detective Brock Werne, and Trooper Nick Hatfield, Indiana State Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...