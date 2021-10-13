Ellington: Don’t miss October deadline for paid House internships

From Indiana State Representative Jeff Ellington, serving District 62:



State Rep. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington) encourages local college students and recent graduates to apply online for internships at the Indiana Statehouse before the October 31st deadline.

According to Ellington, the House of Representatives offers paid spring internships to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session lasting January through mid-March.

“House interns are essential to ensuring the legislative session runs smoothly,” Ellington said. “They’re integral to tracking bills through the process and connecting with constituents and media back home. Students seeking to polish their resume should take advantage of this internship.”

Ellington said interns work full time, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring-semester internships are available in several departments working with Indiana House Republicans.

Positions are available in the Legislative Operations Department where interns work directly with constituents and help track legislative committee activity. The Communications Department is looking for interns to help write press releases, and work with social media campaigns, graphic design and audio/video production. Ellington said the Policy Department is also in need of interns to helpresearch, track and analyze legislation.

Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development support, and enrollment access to an Indiana government class. They can also earn academic credit through their college or university and are eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.

For more information, as well as to apply before the October 31st deadline, visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship.

Like this: Like Loading...