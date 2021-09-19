Update on Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy shot during incident in New Harmony; Deputy & suspect identified

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

The Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy shot last night in New Harmony has been identified as Deputy Bryan Hicks, age 41. Hicks is still being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital for a single gunshot wound to his head.

The suspect has been identified as Paul D. Wiltshire, age 70, of 612 Short Street in New Harmony. Wiltshire is still being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham would like to extend his gratitude for the countless thoughts and prayers for Deputy Hicks and his family. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for continued prayers for Deputy Hicks, his family, and the sheriff’s office.

This continues to be an on-going investigation.

The Indiana State Police is currently investigating the shooting of a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy in New Harmony. The incident occurred Saturday evening, September 18th, at approximately 6:46 p.m. when Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call reference to a welfare check at 612 Short Street in New Harmony. Officers arrived at the Short Street residence within 10 minutes.

While deputies and the New Harmony Town Marshal were still outside the residence, the male homeowner started firing a weapon toward the officers. The officers returned gunfire. During the exchange of gunfire, a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and critically injured. The male inside the residence was also struck. The deputy was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where he is currently being treated. The male suspect is also being treated at Deaconess Midtown. His condition is currently unknown.

This is an on-going investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Investigating Agency: Indiana State Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

