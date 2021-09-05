Has your vehicle’s catalytic converter been stolen? The GCSD would like to know!

In a recent news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, in what began as an off-duty officer, namely Josh Fuller, seeing suspicious activity, three Greene County Deputies were dispatched, namely Jimmy Carmichael, Harvey Holt, and Terry Wade, who arrived and determined that beyond the three arrestees for theft at the scene, several more catalytic converters found within the back of a U-haul truck they were driving meant many more in the area were affected.

Anyone who may discover they had a catalytic converter stolen on August 25th, 2021, or thereabouts, should contact Deputy James Carpenter and/or Det./Sgt. Shawn Cullison regarding the theft.

Overall, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department urges people to park their vehicles in a garage at night, or when not at home, if possible.

Report all suspicious activity, as soon as possible. Many times, when we respond to suspicious activity is complaints, arrests are made, according to Major George Dallaire.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department may be reached at (812) 384-4411.

Featured photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

