Indiana State Police hiring two forensic scientists for the Ft. Wayne Regional Lab

From the Indiana State Police – Fort Wayne District:

Editor’s Note: Do you watch entirely too many true crime type shows on TV? If you majored in biology, chemistry, or other related sciences, these jobs may be your calling! And, if you are currently in high school or college, these are some unique jobs that society requires beyond the stereotypical — doctor, nurse, teacher, policeman, fireman — that the typical student says is his/her occupational goal when asked in grade school. So, even beyond these two opening, keep them in mind for future opportunities, as well. It’s your chance to become part of the “real CSI.”

The Indiana State Police is currently accepting applications for two civilian staffing positions at the Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory. The FWRL will be hiring two Forensic Scientists for the Forensic Biology (DNA) Unit.

Forensic Scientist IV- Forensic Biology (DNA) Unit; Vacancy# 2021078

This is an entry level position that will support the Laboratory Division’s Forensic Biology (DNA) Unit. At a minimum, successful applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, Chemistry, or Forensic Science. Must have successfully completed the following courses prior to performing DNA casework: Genetics, Statistics, Bio-Chemistry, and Molecular Biology. Basic knowledge of the theory and practical operation of a variety of scientific instrumentation and analytical techniques. Must be able to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, with both scientific and nonscientific personnel. Must possess a valid driver’s license and be able to operate a motor vehicle.

Starting salary for all three of these positions is $46,709.00 per year. *Starting salary for these positions may be adjusted for education, experience, and training.

*The deadline for applications is September 17th, 2021. Applicants must apply online at https://www.in.gov/isp/3627.htm.

For more information applicants can contact Brandon P. Lowe, Personnel Officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov or (317) 232-8238.

Featured photo by Chokniti Khongchum from Pexels

