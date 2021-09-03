Search warrant in Orange County leads to two arrests

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

Recently, Sergeant Robbie Lambert, Master Trooper Trey Lytton, Trooper Kaitlyn Green and her K9 partner Drogos, Trooper Jonathon Villanueva and Trooper Connor Giesler of the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Squad at the Jasper Post served a search warrant at 9953 S CR 540 E, Marengo, Indiana.

At the residence, Troopers found a male and female identified as Terry and Kimberly Mosson.

During a search of the residence, officers located numerous smoking devices, a mirror with a crystal substance on it, and a loose crystal substance on the floor of the home. The crystal substance on the mirror and the floor are both believed to be methamphetamine. Officers also located approximately 72.10 grams of what is believed to be marijuana, approximately 511.40 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, $457 in US currency, a 12-gauge shotgun, a plastic bag containing a large amount of a crystal substance , a digital scale, and a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun.

Dubois County Sheriffs Department and the Huntingburg Police Department assisted at the scene.

Terry and Kimberly Mosson were transported to the Orange County Jail and charged with the following:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony

Cultivating Marijuana, Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana, Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor



All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

