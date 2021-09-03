After a slow start, the Lady Miners took the win against Northview in four sets of volleyball. Some photo highlights of the event include: (1.) Junior Kylie Cooksey gets the ball ready for a teammate, (2.) Jaylee Hayes returns the ball over the net for a point, (3.) Sisters Gentry Warrick and Audrey Warrick block a point from Northview, (4.) The Lady Miners huddle up after a point, and (5.) Sophie Hale sends the ball back for a kill.

Featured photo is Gentry Warrick with a kill. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

