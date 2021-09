The Linton Boys’ Tennis defended their home court yesterday against Edgewood, 3-2. Some photo highlights of the win include: (1.) Justin Brown reaching for return the ball, (2.) Devin Littlejohn making contact up high, (3.) Number one single,¬†Holden Nagy,¬†watches as he returns fire, and (4.) Justin Brown is waiting for this opponent to serve.

Featured photo Grant McGill returning the ball. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

