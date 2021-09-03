Former Cloverdale Community Youth League President and Treasurer charged for theft recently

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Putnam County during July 2021, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Brian Maudlin of the Putnamville State Police Post, began an investigation into the former president and treasurer of the Cloverdale Community Youth League. During his investigation, it was discovered that both individuals had allegedly deprived the Cloverdale Community Youth League of over $21,848.51.

Stephen D. Caulkins, age 41, of Cloverdale, was the president, and Amber D. Caulkins, age 37, of Cloverdale, was the treasurer for the Cloverdale Community Youth League, from 2018 through 2020. During their duties as the president and treasurer, they allegedly were not depositing funds into the bank accounts, in order to benefit in self-gain.

After reviewing the investigation, the Putnam County Prosecutor Timothy Bookwalter issued summons for both parties to appear in Superior Court on October 27th, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Summons and Charges:

Stephen D. Caulkins, 41, Cloverdale, IN

Theft, Class 6 Felony

Conspiracy to commit theft, Class 6 Felony

Amber D. Caulkins, age 37, of Cloverdale, Indiana

Theft, Class 6 Felony

Conspiracy to commit theft, Class 6 Felony

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Featured photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

