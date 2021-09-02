Aerial herbicide applications planned for Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Visitors to Blue Grass and Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs) during the end of this month may notice helicopters spraying herbicide for the invasive plant species phragmites (Phragmites australis), which has become established in multiple wetland areas on both FWAs.



Managing the spread of phragmites and other invasive plants is critical in maintaining healthy and diverse wetlands, which are delicate systems requiring many different management strategies to mimic their natural cycles. Herbicide applications promote plant diversity and improve wetland wildlife habitat.



Applications will be targeted at areas in which phragmites is present and will be completed by a licensed applicator. The herbicide to be used is registered by the Environmental Protection Agency and is approved for use in wetlands. It does not affect humans and has no known effect on wildlife.



The treatment areas at each respective property will be closed on the day of the treatment until the application is completed. Applications are highly dependent on weather and other conditions. Once applications are completed, the areas will be open and safe for all recreational activities allowed on FWAs.



Visitors should contact Blue Grass or Goose Pond FWA offices for more information regarding potential closures the day of their visit. For more information on Goose Pond FWA, visit on.IN.gov/goosepondfwa.

