Ellington, Borders: Apply for paid, spring-semester internship at the Statehouse

From the Indiana House Republicans:

Whether studying economics, telecommunications or history, local college students and recent graduates can gain valuable hands-on work experience by interning with Indiana House Republicans at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, according to State Reps. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington) and Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville).

“Interns at the Statehouse work with leaders from across Indiana and network with professionals from many different industries,” Ellington said. “In these paid positions, students also develop new skills that will be put to good use as they launch their careers.”

According to Borders, internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy and fiscal policy.

“Our interns play a pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of the legislative session,” Borders said. “Every year, we’re grateful for their contributions, and we work to provide them with a meaningful experience that prepares them for future success.”

Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes mid-March. The paid, spring-semester positions are full time, Monday through Friday. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.

Borders said to visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship for more information and to apply before the October 31st deadline.

