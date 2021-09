Due to the holiday weekend, there will be no Linton Farmers’ Market this Saturday.

The Market released a statement earlier his week saying since this weekend is Labor Day, there will not be a market on Saturday; however, the market will be back on September 11th, 18th, and 25th! As previously announced, September 25th will be the last date for the market to be held this year.

Have a safe and happy Labor Day!

Featured photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...