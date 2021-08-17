Death investigation in Sullivan County 

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County on August 16th, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom located a vehicle at County Road 300 North and County Road 225 East, occupied by a deceased male.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler requested that the Putnamville State Police Post instigate a death investigation.

The Vigo County Coroner’s Office was contacted and requested for assistance. The identity of the individual cannot be released at this time, pending positive identification. An autopsy has been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on August 17th, 2021, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Investigating Officers: Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn and CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Vigo County Coroner’s Office and Signal 40 Wrecker Service.

No further information will be released at this time.

