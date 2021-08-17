A little more of the former Kennedy Shoe Building is erased

A crew continued on the former Kennedy Building yesterday afternoon with the demolition erasing a little more of what was one of the tallest structures on the block. Over the past 100+ years, drug stores, restaurants, shoe stores, clothing stores, offices for a sign maker, and a pet shop were all once housed there.

The demolition necessitated closing that section of Main Street between Highway 54 and Vincennes Street, as well.

The Lintonian will continue to provide updates as the demolition progresses…

