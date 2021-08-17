Miners lose their first Tennis match of the year 6-0 to Vincennes Lincoln

The Miners lost their first Tennis match of the school year to Vincennes Linton, 6-0. Some photo highlights from yesterday include: (1.) Holden Nagy ready to return fire, (2.) Ben Wade watches his competitor get ready to serve, (3.) Justin Brown leaps to hit the ball while serving, (4.) Nathan Frady lining up his shot, and (5.) Devin Littlejohn soars for the sky to serve for Linton’s Number 1 doubles.

The feature photo is Grant McGill serving in a Number #2 Singles.

All photos taken by Austin Gordon. For high-resolution prints and files of these and other Miner sports photos, you may shop online at Austin Gordon Photography.

