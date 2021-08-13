The Kennedy Shoe Building continues to come down one brick at a time

Today, a crew was onsite again to continue the selective demolition of the former Kennedy Shoe Building. The first block of North Main Street between Vincennes Street and Highway 54 was blocked to through traffic to allow workers to continue their demolition of the building. In subsequent days, downtown drivers are likely to see roadblocks again. A couple of photos showing the progress from late this afternoon are shown below:





The once-tall building had now been taken down to the height of its one-story peers beside it. A few more days, and the front façade portion of the job should be done, those on-site said this afternoon. The past several days have been extremely warm for such outdoor work, but the tired crew seemed to be in good spirits nonetheless.

Featured graphic by Brooks Benefiel; in-story photos are file photos from earlier today (08/13/21)

