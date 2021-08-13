Ground under Feed Store Beer Co in Bloomfield reportedly environmentally contaminated by previous owner

From the Greene County Health Department:

Earlier today, the Greene County Health Department released a public advisory, as required by law, to inform the public of the discovery of released regulated substances at an underground storage tank site or in the surrounding area. In part, the released statement reads, “…on August 10, 2021, of such an incident from the owner or operator of the Former Holtsclaw Standard (Feed Store Beer Company, LLC.) facility located at 750 West Main Street in or near Bloomfield, Indiana in Greene County.”

The full advisory is embedded below:

We will update you, as more information becomes available.

