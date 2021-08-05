Ellington, Borders invite public to upcoming redistricting meetings

From the Indiana House Republicans:

Indiana State Reps. Jeff Ellington (R-Bloomington) and Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville) invite constituents to weigh in on Indiana’s redistricting process during upcoming public meetings.

“Redrawing the legislative maps only happens once a decade, so public feedback is important,” Ellington said. “Hoosiers can use these meetings as an opportunity to provide input, but they can also contact their lawmakers directly.”



Borders said Indiana is required to redraw its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate following the nationwide census every 10 years. Before legislators are expected to return to the Statehouse in mid-to-late September to redraw the district boundaries, public meetings will be held in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

“It’s our constitutional duty to create new legislative maps, and Hoosiers should have a voice in this undertaking,” Borders said. “There are meetings across the state that will offer a forum for all who want to be involved.”



While Hoosiers can attend any of the nine public meetings in early August, the following are located nearest to Greene County:

· Columbus | 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 6th at the Ivy Tech campus;

· Evansville | 9-11 a.m. CDT Saturday, August 7th at the Ivy Tech campus; and

· Indianapolis | 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, August 11th in the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse.

Campus meeting room information will be updated on the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov/redistricting as it becomes available. Meetings will be livestreamed and archived at iga.in.gov. Visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/redistricting2021 to view the complete list of meeting dates and locations.

Census data is delayed due to the pandemic, but is expected to arrive on August 16th. Members of the public can also draw and submit their own maps for consideration by using an online portal with mapping software, which will be launched in late August.

