Bieber arrested for rape, sexual battery in Shelburn

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County, after receiving information from Shelburn Town Marshall Matthew Price, concerning allegations of sexual assault against a Shelburn resident, the Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation on July 15th, 2021.

The investigation revealed that Ricky J. Bieber, age 44, of Shelburn, Indiana, had allegedly forced himself on a female for sexual gratification. This allegation took place in Sullivan County.

After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler asked for a warrant to be issued for Bieber’s arrest. A warrant was issued by Sullivan Circuit Court on July 29th, 2021, and Biebler was arrested on the active warrant a few days later on August 2nd, 2021, by Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn. He was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail without incident.

Arrested and Charges:

Photo: Ricky J. Bieber

Ricky J. Bieber, age 44, of Shelburn, Indiana

Rape, Felony 3

Sexual Battery, Felony 6

Assisting Agencies: Shelburn Town Marshall, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...