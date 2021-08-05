Sullivan woman arrested for battery, neglect of a dependent

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Sullivan County, the Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation earlier this year on April 29th, 2021, after receiving information from the Sullivan County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of battery against a child.

The investigation revealed that Jennifer Ballard, age 30, of Sullivan Indiana, had allegedly battered a child under the age of 14 years old. This was to have taken place in Sullivan County.

After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler asked for a warrant to be issued for Ballard’s arrest. A warrant was issued by Sullivan County Circuit Court on July 29th, 2021, and Ballard was arrested on the active warrant on August 2nd, 2021, by Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn. She was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail without incident.

Investigating Officer: Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn who was assisted by Kara Cox of the Sullivan County Division of Children Services.

Arrested and Charges: Jennifer Ballard, age 30, of Sullivan, Indiana

Photo: Jennifer Ballard

Neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, Felony 5

Domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, Felony 6

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

