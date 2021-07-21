Greene County General Hospital Board of Trustees welcomes Jon Vehsiage to board

From the Greene County General Hospital:

Greene County General Hospital welcomed Jon Vehsiage, a retired postal worker and farmer from Lyons, Indiana, to the GCGH Board of Trustees at the start of their July 20, 2021, board meeting. After Vehsiage recited the oath of office and was approved as a board member, Cheryl Hamilton, current board member, accepted the role of secretary of the board.

GCGH Board’s newest member, Jon Vehsiage

During the meeting, the Greene County General Hospital Foundation announced a grant award from the Greene County Foundation in the amount of $9,140.04 for their AED project. The Foundation also announced their plan to create an additional Open Desk co-working space on West State Road 54 in Bloomfield.

The meeting concluded without public comment. The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for August 17th, 2021, in the Violet Newton Conference Room at Greene County General Hospital.

