Two-vehicle accident on I-70 sends one individual to hospital in Vigo County

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

On Wednesday evening, July 21st, 2021, at approximately 7:20 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to an accident involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 70 westbound near the ten-mile marker.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Courtland Woodruff revealed that Saad Yasir-Abood Al-Janaby, age 58, of Dearborn, Michigan, was parked in the emergency lane on Interstate 70 with his emergency lights activated on his 2013 Volvo semi tractor-trailer. He was parked due to mechanical issues.

Karen A. Jarman, age 55, of Gas City, Indiana, was driving a 1999 Toyota passenger vehicle westbound, on Interstate 70 near the ten-mile marker when she failed to observe Al-Janaby’s disabled semi with its emergency lights activated. The passenger side of Jarman’s vehicle then collided with the stationary semi’s rear bumper. Following the collision with the semi, Jarman’s vehicle continued westbound for another 300 feet, striking a guard rail. The vehicle then rolled onto its top, eventually coming to a stop.





The Terre Haute Fire Department was called to extract Jarman from her vehicle. She was taken by LifeLine to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sasd Yasir-Abood Al-Janaby was not injured in the accident.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Assisting Agencies: Several Troopers from the Putnamville State Police Post, Terre Haute Fire Department, and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.

Photos courtesy the Indiana State Police

