California man arrested on I-69 for with approximately 13 pounds of marijuana

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

Yesterday evening, a California man was arrested for dealing approximately 13 pounds of marijuana.

On Tuesday, July 21st, at approximately 4:31 P.M., Trooper Casey Boeckman was working the Pike County area of I-69 when he initiated a traffic stop on a Black 2020 Nissan Altima for speeding.

When Trooper Boeckman spoke to the driver, he detected the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, and the Trooper called for another police officer to come assist him. A short while later, Trooper Stein, Trooper Manning, and Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene.

A search of the vehicle produced approximately 13 pounds of suspected marijuana in the back seat and the trunk. The suspected marijuana was collected, and Arthur Ward, age 26, of Bakersfield, California was transported to the Pike County jail where he is being held without bond. The female driver took possession of the vehicle.

Arrested and Charges:

Arthur Ward, age 26, of Bakersfield, California

Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana Over 10 Pounds, Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer: Trooper Boeckman, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Trooper Stein and Trooper Manning, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Featured photo by Aphiwat chuangchoem from Pexels

