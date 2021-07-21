Community

Looking back on Linton: Brown Photography captures Linton’s Civil War veterans

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
In about 1930, Brown Photography Of Linton captured the city’s Civil War veterans’ image in front of the then-Linton City Hall. Those included front left to right: Harrison Rhodenbeck, Allen Wright, J.P. Brooks, Samuel Roberts, and Henry McKenzie.

