Looking back on Linton: Brown Photography captures Linton’s Civil War veterans

In about 1930, Brown Photography Of Linton captured the city’s Civil War veterans’ image in front of the then-Linton City Hall. Those included front left to right: Harrison Rhodenbeck, Allen Wright, J.P. Brooks, Samuel Roberts, and Henry McKenzie.
