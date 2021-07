From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire 5-8 people as part-time or full-time intermittent employees for the 2021 season at McCormick’s Creek State Park. The positions include:

Housekeeping

Gate Attendants

Labor Crews

Open Interviews will be on July 22nd and July 29th from 2pm-6pm at the McCormick’s Park Office. For questions, please call (812) 829-2235.

