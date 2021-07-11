Off-duty Trooper notified of theft and arrests were quickly made

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Thursday, July 8th, around 3:00 pm, off-duty Trooper Cody Brown was contacted by a resident of Middle Leesville Road, who was out of the state. The resident said that he was getting cell photographs sent to him by his camera system at his property in Lawrence County. It appeared there was a white Grand Prix on his property and that a Honda dirt bike was being stolen.

Brown responded even though he was not working and began calling for other on-duty Troopers to assist. Upon arrival, the Trooper discovered the suspects were gone as was the motorcycle. Based on photos from the camera system, Troopers Chance Humphrey and Brown both recognized the Pontiac as belonging to Tiffany Watterson, a 43-year-old female from Bedford. Furthermore, Troopers were aware of a residence in Kenray Lake where Watterson frequented.

Troopers Humphrey and Brown, along with Sgt. Greg Day and Trp. Caleb Garvin went to the address at Kenray Lake, on Schores Drive. They observed the Pontiac and made contact with multiple people at the residence. The homeowner gave consent to search the property and Troopers located the stolen motorcycle behind the residence.

The subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in establishing probable cause that Taylor F. Carwile, a 25-year-old male also from Bedford, and another male, who had fled the scene before officers arrived, had stolen the motorcycle.

During the investigation, Watterson showed signs of extreme intoxication and at one point, she started her vehicle and was told by Troopers to turn it off or she could be arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI). A few minutes later, Watterson again started her car, put it in gear, and began to try and drive away even though the vehicle was completely blocked in with nowhere to go. At that time, Trooper Garvin removed Watterson from the vehicle and conducted an OVWI investigation.

Watterson refused to consent to a certified chemical test, so a search warrant was sought and obtained from the Honorable Judge Robert Cline of Superior Court II. Trooper Garvin and Sgt. Day transported Watterson to IU Health Bedford where a blood draw was completed. However, once the blood draw was done, Watterson became belligerent and refused to stop yelling. She resisted officers and would not be quiet after being told numerous times.

Carwile and Watterson were both arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges:

Taylor F. Carwile

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Level 6 Felony)

Tiffany Watterson

Operating While Intoxicated (A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Law Enforcement (A Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct (B Misdemeanor)

The original theft investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

