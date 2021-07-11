Evansville man arrested for dealing synthetic cannabinoid in Gibson County

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Gibson County during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, at approximately 12:50am, Indiana State Trooper Hurley was patrolling SR 64 near CR 250 West when he stopped the driver of a Ford Explorer for having a suspended status. The driver was identified as Joseph E. Schlumpf, age 24, of Evansville, and Hurley verified his driver’s license status was suspended.

A passenger was identified as Christopher Byrley, age 21, of Evansville. While talking to the driver, Trooper Hurley observed a large clear plastic bag containing suspected synthetic cannabinoid in a pocket located on the back of the driver’s seat. During a search of the vehicle, officers found two more bags of suspected synthetic cannabinoid and two glass smoking devices in the center console. Officers located a backpack in the cargo area that contained two small cellophane wrappers containing two small crystal like rocks that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Further investigation revealed Byrley was wanted out of Vanderburgh County for a petition to revoke probation on a previous burglary charge. Schlumpf and Byrley were transported to the Gibson County Jail where they are currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Joseph Schlumpf, age 24, of Evansville:

Dealing in Schedule I Drug, Level 3 Felony Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of a Schedule I Drug, Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

Christopher Byrley, age 21, Evansville:

Possession of Schedule I Drug, Class A Misdemeanor Petition to Revoke Probation Warrant (Vanderburgh County)

Arresting Officer: Trooper Tanner Hurley, Indiana State Police. Assisting Agencies: Princeton Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Featured photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

