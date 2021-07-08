FSSA launches the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program

From the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration:

Recently, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration launched the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program, a free, voluntary program for pregnant Medicaid members who use opioids or have used opioids in the past. The program provides support during the prenatal period and for 12 months after the end of pregnancy. Individuals who participate in the Pregnancy Promise Program will be connected to prenatal and postpartum care, other physical and mental health care, and treatment for opioid use disorder.



The goals of the Pregnancy Promise Program are to enter prenatal care, access opioid treatment to achieve sustained recovery, receive ongoing support and follow-up care for the individual and infant. Through these supports and relationships, the Pregnancy Promise Program provides hope to parents and babies and sets a strong foundation for their future.

The Pregnancy Promise Program is available to pregnant individuals in the state of Indiana. To be eligible participants must meet the following criteria:

Pregnant or within the 90 days of the end of pregnancy

Identify as having current or previous opioid use

Be eligible for or receive Medicaid health coverage

By connecting pregnant individuals with health care, mental health care and treatment as early as possible, the Pregnancy Promise Program aims to reduce and prevent the negative impacts of opioid use disorders have on the parent and child.



To learn more about the Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program please click here. If you would like to help promote Indiana Pregnancy Promise Program to your clients, patients, stakeholders, etc. please email PregnancyPromise@fssa.in.gov and we will provide you with PDF flyers about the program.

