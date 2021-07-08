ISP arrests Bedford man following slow pursuit

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Tommy G. Terry, 51 years old of Bedford, was arrested for multiple offenses following a short vehicle pursuit in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Greg Day was traveling westbound on SR 158, west of Fayetteville, when he got behind a 2005 Ford Taurus traveling below the posted speed limit. Sgt. Day observed the male driver of the vehicle, later identified as Terry, was weaving all over the roadway, from the right roadway edge to across the centerline.

Sgt. Day believed Terry to possibly be intoxicated based on the extremely poor and dangerous driving behavior. Sgt. Day turned on his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, however, Terry threw up his arms in a manner of disgust and refused to stop. The Ford then continued to travel westbound on SR 158, with Terry still refusing to stop.

The pursuit eventually traveled north on Boone Hollow Road to the intersection of Hicks Lane, where Terry drove off the roadway into a yard and stopped. He exited his vehicle but was immediately taken into custody by Sgt. Day. The pursuit was extremely low speed with the top speed never getting above 50mph.

Once other troopers arrived on the scene, a search of the Ford was conducted due to the odor of burnt marijuana. The search revealed Terry was in possession of a pipe with burnt marijuana residue on it.

He also possessed other items of drug paraphernalia. It was also discovered that Terry had a suspended driver’s license.

Terry was transported to IU Health Bedford where he consented to a blood draw, and he was then incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Misdemeanor)

Operating with a Controlled Substance in the Body (C Misdemeanor)

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

