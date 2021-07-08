Hospital now participating in ACR Lung Cancer Screening Registry

From Greene County General Hospital:

Greene County General Hospital is now participating in the American College of Radiology (ACR) Lung Cancer Screening Registry.

Participation in the registry is voluntary and allows the local hospital’s imaging facility to compare its lung cancer screening performance to other facilities nationwide. Its doctors and staff can use these objective comparisons to advance its lung cancer screening practice, target specific areas for improvement, implement quality improvement programs, and improve patient care.

The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR) is approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to meet Medicare quality reporting requirements. As part of the ACR National Radiology Data Registry (NRDR®), the LCSR leads the effort in developing benchmarks and comparisons to help imaging facilities improve quality of patient care.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science, and professions of radiological care.

