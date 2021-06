This week at the Linton Farmers’ Market, there will be approximately 16 vendors, ranging from blueberries to handmade soaps and eggs to one of Linton’s newest food trucks. See a full list in the graphic further below.

Stop by to see what is available at their temporary location for this and next Saturday, which is in the gravel lot next to Jiffy Treet on State Road 54. This week, music will be provided by local favorite Geoffery Gentry.

Featured photo is file photo, The Lintonian

