Information on help for families to get advance Child Tax Credit and Stimulus Payments

From the Internal Revenue Service:

The Internal Revenue Service is partnering with non-profit organizations, churches, community groups and others in 12 cities to help eligible families, particularly those who normally do not file a federal tax return, file a 2020 income tax return or register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) payments using the new Non-filer Sign-up Tool.

This tool, an update of last year’s IRS Non-Filers tool, is also designed to help eligible individuals who don’t normally file tax returns register for the $1,400 third round of Economic Impact Payments (also known as stimulus checks) and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for any amount of the first two rounds of Economic Impact Payments they may have missed. Individuals do not need to have children in order to attend these events and sign up for Economic Impact Payments.

The special events PDF by IRS and partner groups to help people quickly file income tax returns and register for the advance payments will take place over two weekends, June 25th-26th and July 9th-10th, 2021. Events will be held in Atlanta; New York; Detroit; Houston; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Miami; Milwaukee; Philadelphia; Phoenix; St. Louis; and Washington, DC.

“This important new tax change affects millions of families across the nation, and the IRS wants to do everything it can to help people get the payments,” said IRS Wage & Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin, who also serves as the agency’s Chief Taxpayer Experience Officer. “Many people miss out on tax benefits simply because they don’t file a tax return. Our work in these cities is designed to help people receive monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments and Economic Impact Payments.”

People can check their eligibility for the AdvCTC payments by using the new Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant.

To make the sign-up process go quickly and smoothly, people are encouraged to have the following information when they come to one of these events:

Social Security numbers for their children, Social Security numbers or Tax Identification Numbers for themselves and their spouse, a reliable mailing address, an email address, and their bank account information if they want to receive their payment by direct deposit.

As part of a wider effort to raise awareness of the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS also encourages its partners to use available online tools and toolkits to help non-filers, low-income families and other underserved groups sign up to receive the AdvCTC.

Some tax credits, such as the Child Tax Credit (CTC), are “refundable,” meaning that even if taxpayers don’t owe income tax, the IRS will issue them a refund if they’re eligible; but they must file a tax return or register with the new Non-filer Sign-up Tool to receive it. Some people who haven’t filed a 2020 tax return yet are also eligible for the $1,400 per person Economic Impact Payments and the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The first monthly payments of the expanded and newly-advanceable CTC from the American Rescue Plan will be made in July. Most families will begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6, and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17.

People who need to file a 2020 federal income tax return, but are unable to attend one of these events, may be able to prepare and file their own federal income tax online using IRS Free File if their income is $72,000 or less.

People who don’t need to file a 2020 federal tax return can use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool to register to receive the advance CTC payments, the Third Round Economic Impact Payment, and the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The IRS encourages people to request payments via direct deposit, which is faster and more secure than other payment methods. People who don’t have a bank account should visit the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation website for details on opening an account online. They can also use the FDIC’s BankFind tool to locate an FDIC-insured bank.

Finally, BankOn, American Bankers Association, Independent Community Bankers of America and National Credit Union Administration have lists of banks and credit unions that can open an account online. Veterans can see the Veterans Benefits Banking Program for financial services at participating banks.

About the advance Child Tax Credit

The expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted in March. Normally, the IRS will calculate the payment based on a family’s 2020 tax return, including those who use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool. If that return is not available because it has not yet been filed or is still being processed, the IRS will instead determine the initial payment amounts using the 2019 return or the information entered using the Non-filers tool that was available in 2020.

The payment will be up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 through 17.

To make sure families have easy access to their money, the IRS will issue these payments by direct deposit, as long as correct banking information has previously been provided to the IRS. Otherwise, people should watch their mail around July 15th for their mailed payment. The dates for the Advance Child Tax Credit payments are July 15th, August 13th, September 15th, October 15th, November 15th, and December 15th.

To learn more about advance CTC payments, visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 or see FAQs on the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments.

Featured photo by olia danilevich from Pexels

