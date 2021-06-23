Bloomington Troopers seek possible witnesses to incident on I-69 this morning

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

This morning, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Indiana State Police responded to an alleged reckless driving complaint, on I-69 in Monroe County.

The original call claimed a black Dodge Charger and a black Acura passenger car were traveling south on I-69 around the 124-mile marker around 8:50 am and were driving recklessly in such a manner consistent with drag racing. Troopers immediately responded to the area, but they were unable to locate either vehicle.

Anyone with information on the alleged complaint or who may have dashcam footage is requested and encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411. Calls should be directed to Sergeant Ryan Miller.

Featured photo by Vova Krasilnikov from Pexels

