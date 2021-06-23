Event planned to recognize certified site in Linton

From Radius Indiana:

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Radius Indiana, the City of Linton, Greene County Economic Development Corporation and the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce are partnering to celebrate the certification of a shovel-ready site in Linton with a short gathering on June 28, 2021, from 2-2:30 p.m. The location of this event will be at 575 N 1000 W in Linton.

Leaders from Radius Indiana, Verisite, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), and the City of Linton will speak about the significance of the site’s certification for economic development in Linton. This is the first site to receive certification from the State of Indiana through the Verisite certification process.

The agenda and speakers for the event, include a welcome by Jeff Quyle with Radius Indiana, followed by remarks by Courtney Zaugg of Plaka and Associates/Verisite and Mayor John Wilkes, and some words from Denny Spinner with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

